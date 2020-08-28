 
X
New features on our site

RNC Ends With Fireworks, Opera

And a promise to put the first woman on the moon
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 28, 2020 12:44 AM CDT

(Newser) – President Trump closed out the Republican National Convention Thursday night by formally accepting the Republican nomination for president, which he did from the White House—the AP calls this the first political convention ever to be held there, and CNN notes Trump's was one of the longest acceptance speeches ever given. The end of the evening also included fireworks on the National Mall (some of them spelling out "Trump" and "2020") and a performance by opera singer Christopher Macchio from the Blue Room balcony. Among Trump's acceptance speech pledges was to put the first woman on the moon, a promise he made after touting his administration's commitment to space exploration. More from his speech and the rest of the convention's final night:

  • Trump's speech lasted more than 70 minutes, NBC News reports. As expected, it also included digs on Joe Biden (he called him a "Trojan horse for socialism," among other things), calls for law and order (he said "mob rule" must never be allowed), and a rosy outlook on the coronavirus pandemic and coming vaccine.

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.