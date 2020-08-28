Rand Paul: Cops Just Saved My Life

(Newser) – Rand Paul says he was leaving the final night of the RNC on Thursday when he was "attacked by an angry mob." The Republican senator from Kentucky thanked Metropolitan Police "for literally saving our lives" in an early Friday tweet, saying he'd been swarmed by more than 100 people just a block away from the White House. A video shows protesters surrounding Paul and his wife, Kelley Ashby Paul. They chanted "no justice, no peace" and urged the senator to speak the name of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman shot dead by police executing a "no-knock" warrant at her Louisville, Ky., home in March, per the Louisville Courier Journal. At one point, an officer who was using a bicycle to block protesters was pushed and stumbled into Paul. Paul appeared to grab the officer to keep him from falling. They then continued along the street.

The footage doesn't show Paul or his wife being physically attacked, per CNN. During a Friday appearance on Fox & Friends, Paul said protesters had threatened to kill both of them. "They were trying to push the police over to get to me, they were grabbing at us," he said, per the Hill. "Had they gotten at us … we might not have been killed, we might just have been injured by being kicked in the head or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless." He noted he had introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which would force federal law enforcement to provide notice of "authority and purpose" before executing a warrant. Florida GOP senator Brian Mast was also confronted by protesters following President Trump's speech. A video shows him calmly responding to requests that he comment on police killings of Black people. (Read more Rand Paul stories.)

