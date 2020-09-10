 
10 Most Popular Baby Names

Congrats, Liam and Olivia
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2020 6:07 PM CDT

(Newser) – The Social Security Administration is out with the most popular baby names of 2019, based on census results. The winners—or losers, if parents were emphasizing originality— were Liam and Olivia in their respective categories. The top 10 for girls:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Sophia
  5. Isabella
  6. Charlotte
  7. Amelia
  8. Mia
  9. Harper
  10. Evelyn
Read on for the boys.

