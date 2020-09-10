Lifestyle / baby names 10 Most Popular Baby Names Congrats, Liam and Olivia By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Sep 10, 2020 6:07 PM CDT Copied Is that you, Liam? (Getty/MangoStar_Studio)Is that you, Liam? (Getty/MangoStar_Studio) (Newser) – The Social Security Administration is out with the most popular baby names of 2019, based on census results. The winners—or losers, if parents were emphasizing originality— were Liam and Olivia in their respective categories. The top 10 for girls: Olivia Emma Ava Sophia Isabella Charlotte Amelia Mia Harper Evelyn Read on for the boys. Read the next page