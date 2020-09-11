Lawsuit: Lohan Didn't Write Book, Kept Advance

(Newser) – Lindsay Lohan accepted a $365,000 advance to write a book but never turned in a word, despite a 2-year extension, according to a lawsuit from HarperCollins. The publisher filed a lawsuit in New York Thursday, saying Lohan reneged on a 2014 contract to write a book and never returned the advance, USA Today reports. HarperCollins says when it didn't have the manuscript by the agreed-upon deadline, of May 1, 2015, it agreed to push the deadline back to March 15, 2017, but still received nothing. The publisher says it told Lohan's reps in 2018 that the deal was off and it wanted its money back. In the lawsuit, it says it is seeking the return of the advance plus interest and legal fees.

"By failing to return the money to the Plaintiff upon the Defendants’ breach of the agreement, the Defendants have received a windfall and have been unjustly enriched," states the lawsuit against Lohan and her company, Crossheart Productions, per Page Six. USA Today notes that a Lohan docu-series showed her meeting a literary agent in 2014 and discussing a potential book including journal entries from her 2013 stint in rehab. The agent said it could be a "multi-million dollar book," and it was now up to Lohan "to sit down and do some writing and dig up those journals that she has and start putting the pieces together." (Read more Lindsay Lohan stories.)

