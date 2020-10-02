(Newser) – A man who liked driving at incredibly fast speeds died Thursday while trying to set the British land speed record, the BBC reports. Zef Eisenberg, the millionaire founder of a sports nnutrition company, was killed in York, England, when his Porsche 911 Turbo S went off the runway at Elvington Airfield and flipped in a stomach-churning crash. "I have seen a lot of these record attempts," a security guard tells the Sun. "This is the worst crash I have seen here for years." The father of two, who nearly died in a 230mph motorcycle crash at the same place in 2016, was attempting to break a 207mph land speed record when he lost his life. His crumpled car was carted off by police, and an investigation is underway.

Accolades are pouring in for the 47-year-old daredevil and host of the ITV4 show Speed Freaks. "Zef was a truly unique character whose passion for speed came across vividly in his presenting, and his personal and professional achievements are testament to his drive and determination," said Satmohan Panesar of ITV4. "He will be missed enormously by everyone who worked with him and our condolences go to his friends and family." Eisenberg already had several speed records under his belt. The Guardian notes that another TV presenter, Richard Hammond, nearly died at Elvington in 2006 when his jet-powered car hit almost 300mph and crashed. He suffered serious brain injuries and fell into a two-week coma before making a full recovery. (Read more car crash stories.)

