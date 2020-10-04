The Scene Was Terrifying. Now You Can Live in the House

(Newser)
Sleeping too well? You can always drop $298,500 for a house used in the iconic 1991 horror film The Silence of the Lambs, Fox Business reports. The 3-story home in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania was built in 1910, sits on 1.76 acres of land, and is said to be in "pristine condition"—but the listing barely mentions how psychotic (and fictional) killer Buffalo Bill kept a senator's daughter locked up in the basement. Owned by a couple since 1976, the residence was listed in 2015 for $300,000 and sold a year later for $195,000, the Tribune-Review reported at the time. A 3D Matterport tour of the residence includes a disturbingly dark and dirty basement room where, if you zoom close to the far wall, the shadow of an old-fashioned movie camera appears. (Read more real estate stories.)