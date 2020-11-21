Tragedy on the Set of the Game Show Wipeout

(Newser) – A male contestant on the game show Wipeout died Wednesday after completing the show's obstacle course. The AP reports by way of sources that the man, who was in his 30s, required medical attention after finishing the course, which features "giant balls and pitfalls that often result in spectacular crashes." The show's medical staff assisted him initially, and paramedics then took him to the hospital. A rep for the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the man was pronounced dead just before 7pm. No cause of death has yet been given, and his name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

story continues below

Fox News reports by way of a source that all contestants must undergo a medical exam before they are given the OK to participate on the show, which is staffed with a "safety team" that includes two paramedics, two set medics, a paramedic coordinator, and a safety producer. Wipeout ran on ABC from 2008 to 2014 and is being revived by TBS with hosts John Cena and Nicole Byer. The network had this to say in a statement: "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family." CNN reports filming did not go ahead as planned Thursday and Friday but will resume after the Thanksgiving break. (Read more game show stories.)

