Lennon Signed It for His Own Killer. Now, the Auction Block

The album John Lennon signed for his killer is hitting the auction block and could rake in up to $2 million, TMZ reports. Lennon signed the Double Fantasy album for Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980, only hours before Chapman shot him four times on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. When police showed up, Chapman was reading The Catcher in the Rye and said he'd killed the former Beatle because of his fame. Chapman later pleaded guilty and got 20 years to life. Now Goldin Auctions plans to auction Double Fantasy—the fifth recording by Lennon and wife Yoko Ono—and begin the bidding at $400,000, per the New York Post. The album sold for $150,000 in 1999 and between $600,000 and $800,000 back in 2010. (Read more John Lennon stories.)