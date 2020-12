(Newser) – If you're seeing coronavirus vaccine deals, look again: US officials say they're almost certainly scams. Whether by email, phone, or online, scammers are angling to take advantage of our desire for inoculation. "If you're receiving unsolicited offers for a vaccine—not one, not two, but about 10 red flags should go up," an assistant special agent in charge at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General tells NBC News. "There is no way that you under any circumstance should deal with anybody except a known and reputable medical provider or pharmacy."



Phony websites: Homeland Security agents are on the case and taking down apparent scam websites, per the New York Times. Investigators shut down a fake Moderna site Friday, after two similar sites were blocked earlier this year. Matthew Swenson, a top official at the investigations unit, says elderly people tend to be less "internet savvy" and make for likely targets.