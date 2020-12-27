3 Dead, 3 Injured in "Random" Illinois Shooting

Rockford police work in the second-floor bar area after a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)

Rockford police work in the second-floor bar area after a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)