Archie Speaks in Harry and Meghan's New Podcast

(Newser) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their new podcast series Tuesday with special guests including Sir Elton John and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor—better known as baby Archie. At the end of the 33-minute podcast released on Spotify, the 19-month-old had a turn at the microphone, allowing the public to hear his voice for the first time, People reports. Encouraged by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the toddler repeated "Happy" and then "New Year" before his parents cheered and he giggled. The duke and duchess signed a deal with Spotify earlier this month for a podcast series produced by Archewell Audio, a division of their production company.

The holiday special episode released Tuesday featured "interviews without the interviewing," with guests including Stacey Abrams and Tyler Perry recording audio diaries about what 2020 meant to them, reports the Guardian. "We wanted to know what they’ll remember about this year, how they’d explain it to future generations, what they learned about themselves and what gives them hope," Meghan said. "Their responses have given us a lot to think about. And it all came back to one thing: to the power of connection." (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)

