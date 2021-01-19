GPS Reading Leads to Arrest

(Newser) – Being on probation, Bryan Betancur knows his movements are tracked electronically by parole and probation officers. After his GPS monitor showed the Maryland man was in the US Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6—during the mob attack—he was arrested. Federal court documents say Betancur has said he belongs to several white supremacist organizations, WJZ reports. The filing also says he's expressed "homicidal ideations, made comments about conducting a school shooting and has researched mass shootings." And it accuses him of saying he wants to be a "lone wolf killer." According to the FBI, his parole officer said Betancur has admitted to being in the Capitol, saying he was hit with tear gas during the attack. The agency also said he was worried about being under FBI surveillance.

Betancur was arrested Sunday and charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol Grounds, and disorderly conduct, per WUSA. Betancur, who is on probation for a fourth-degree burglary conviction, had asked permission to go to Washington to sell Bibles. The trip was approved but didn't include the OK to go to the Capitol or "to assemble, display flags, or parade on the Grounds or in the Capitol building," the affidavit said. The probation officers' software indicated Betancur went toward the White House Ellipse, where President Trump spoke that day, then to the area near the west front of the Capitol, agents said. Investigators reported finding photos on social media of Betancur in a Proud Boys shirt while displaying a Confederate flag in the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)