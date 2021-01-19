Baldwin Takes Himself Off Twitter

(Newser) – After weeks of online debate over his wife's ethnicity, Alec Baldwin has decided to step off the platform, though apparently not for good. "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming," the actor tweeted Monday. "Not much of a party. Goodbye for now." Debate has raged online about the Spanish heritage claimed by his wife, Hilaria, and even her accent, Deadline reports. She has since acknowledged that her birth name was "Hillary" and said she was raised in a home with two cultures. While born in Boston, she spent time in Spain as a child. Hilaria Baldwin co-hosts the "Mom Brain" podcast. Her husband has supported her during the flap, saying "When you love somebody, you wanna defend them." Alec Baldwin has temporarily left Twitter before, notes CNN. (Read more Hilaria Baldwin stories.)