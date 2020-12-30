Alec Baldwin Reacts in Very Alec Baldwin Way to Hilaria Uproar

(Newser) – As you probably guessed he would, Alec Baldwin went ahead and got involved in the social media fracas over wife Hilaria's heritage. First, he posted a Mark Twain quote on Instagram reading, "A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes." Then, as Fox News reports, the 62-year-old let loose on a commenter who wrote, "Like your wife being Spanish when she lived In Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!" Baldwin's succinct response involved a four-letter word. He also, per Page Six, had nothing nice to say to a Venezuelan immigrant who penned a column about why Hilaria's "appropriation" of Spanish culture is painful for immigrants.

In response to the author's tweet about the column, which referenced Hilaria's "fake exaggerated accent," Baldwin wrote, "Fake? Exaggerated? Appropriated an accent as an adult? She lived in Spain for many years as a child. She lived both places." That claim is being contested by many on social media, and Page Six notes there are still quite a few unanswered questions: Hilaria's agency bio claims she was born in Spain, yet she's now claiming she's always said she was born in Boston, and she has yet to clarify whether she has Spanish ancestry. As for Baldwin's eldest child, Ireland Baldwin is defending her stepmom; see that Instagram post here. Or check out Page Six's collection of Hilaria's apparent accent inconsistencies here. (Read more Hilaria Baldwin stories.)

