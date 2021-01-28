(Newser) – A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his parents, two teen siblings, and his 18-year-old brother's pregnant girlfriend in the family's home, a prosecutor announced Thursday. Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III, who was arrested Monday, was charged as an adult with six counts of murder, including one count for the death of the pregnant 19-year-old woman's unborn child, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. Childs also faces an attempted murder charge in the wounding of another brother, who was the sole survivor of Sunday's shooting at the family’s home, authorities said. He was also charged with one count of carrying a handgun without a license, the AP reports. Mears said that before the shootings, Raymond Childs III had a dispute with his father, 42-year-old Raymond Childs.

"It certainly appears there was an argument between father and son in the residence," Mears said, adding that police are still investigating the nature of that dispute. The elder Raymond Childs; his wife, Kezzie Childs, 42; and two of their children—Elijah Childs, 18, and Rita Childs, 13—were pronounced dead, along with Kiara Hawkins, 19, after being found in the home, the Marion County Coroner's Office said. Hawkins, who was Elijah Childs' girlfriend, was first taken to an area hospital, but both she and her unborn male child died despite lifesaving efforts, authorities said. Although Raymond Childs III is a juvenile, because he's 17 he was charged as an adult, as state law specifies that any individual at least 16 years of age will be charged as an adult if they're accused of committing certain felonies, including murder and attempted murder.