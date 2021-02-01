Dunkin' Introduces 'Free Coffee Mondays'

(Newser) – Dunkin'—formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts—says it is offering its fans a "little extra boost" to get through the "home stretch of winter." The chain says it is introducing "Free Coffee Mondays" from Feb. 1 through to Feb. 22, Delish reports. Members of the DD Perks loyalty program can get a free medium hot coffee with any purchase if they order through the Dunkin' app or have their loyalty code QR code scanned at the register before they pay. Today notes that Dunkin' and many other chains have seen a big decline in sales during the pandemic. The company announced last year that it would be closing 800 of its US locations, around 8% of the total, including hundreds in gas stations. (A Canadian man used his hot coffee to rescue three kittens.)