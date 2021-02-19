Capital Cop Who Wore MAGA Hat in Riot Suspended

(Newser) – Six Capitol Police officers have now been suspended for their actions in the Jan. 6 riot. One took a selfie with a participant and another wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and directed people around the building, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan said last month. All six are suspended with pay, per CNN. Another 29 officers are under investigation. The department has been reviewing video footage and other evidence and acting against officers who appear to have violated policies.

story continues below

"Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department's Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline," the department says, per Newsweek. The department itself is under investigation by four Congressional committees, per WUSA. At least seven police officers are also under investigation for their role in the riot by their departments in New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Virginia, and Texas, per CNN. (Read more Capitol Police stories.)