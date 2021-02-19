Florida Women Dress Up as 'Grannies' to Get Vaccine

(Newser) – Impersonating a grandmother isn't just for big, bad wolves anymore. Officials in Orange County, Florida, say two women dressed up as "grannies"—with bonnets, glasses, and gloves—to try to get their second dose of coronavirus vaccine. Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino tells WFTV that the two women, who appeared to be in their 20s, had valid vaccination cards from their first shot, but they were turned away from the Orange County Convention Center and police were called after there was an issue with their photo IDs the second time. It's not clear whether they also pretended to be senior citizens to get the first shot.

The women turned out to be 34 and 44 years old, the Guardian reports. Police said they were asked to issue trespass warnings but no further action was taken. Pino says security is being beefed up at vaccination sites. "This is the hottest commodity that is out there right now," he says of the vaccine, per ABC7. "We have to be very careful with the funds and the resources that we are provided." (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)