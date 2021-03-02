Taylor Swift Responds to 'Deeply Sexist' Netflix Joke

(Newser) – Netflix's Ginny and Georgia premiered on the streaming service Wednesday, and it's already controversial. The dramedy features this line, per CBS News: "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." Someone, namely Taylor Swift herself, was not a fan. "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s--- as FuNnY," she tweeted Monday. She added, in reference to the 2020 documentary about her that is also on Netflix, "Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you. Happy Women's History Month I guess." "Respect Taylor Swift" started trending as many backed up the singer's criticism.

Meanwhile John Mayer, one of Swift's rumored exes, joined TikTok Monday and was quickly hit with a storm of criticism from Swift fans, E! Online reports. Indeed, his second video features him appearing to listen to someone while trying (and failing) to get a word in, and doing a lot of nodding and saying "mm-hmmm." He captioned it, "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out." In his last video of the day, he plays the piano while crooning, "That was a weird day, that was a weird weird day." Many of the comments were lyrics from Swift's 2010 song "Dear John," rumored to be about their relationship. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)