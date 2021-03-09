Somebody Put a 'Yay!' in a COVID Article

(Newser) – A rare bit of cheerleading found its way into a Wall Street Journal news article, but it wasn't entirely clear what the message was. "The stray word 'Yay!' was inadvertently inserted," a correction in the Monday paper said, "during editing of an article on Friday about Connecticut's COVID-19 restrictions." The article was about Connecticut deciding to remove limits on the number of people allowed into shops, restaurants, and offices while keeping the state's mask mandate in place, the Guardian reports. The article quoted Gov. Ned Lamont saying: "This is not Texas. This is not Mississippi. We are maintaining the masks. We know what works, and masks work." The correction didn't say which part of that quote was given the amen, but images of the Friday print page looked like 'Yay!' was added after "masks work." (Read more Wall Street Journal stories.)