(Newser) – The Prince Harry-Meghan Markle-Oprah Winfrey-Piers Morgan vacuum has just sucked in another big name: Sharon Osbourne, co-host of CBS' The Talk, who's been taking heat ever since she defended Morgan on her show. The hubbub started Wednesday, when Osbourne addressed Morgan's comments on Markle, which led to his quitting the ITV show Good Morning Britain. Osbourne, who says she's friends with Morgan, noted that although she didn't agree with everything he'd said, she still supported him for his "freedom of speech," per People. That's when one of her Talk co-hosts, Sheryl Underwood, pushed her a bit on the matter. "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears that you give validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?" Underwood, who's Black, asked Osbourne, who became emotional and said she felt "about to be put in the electric chair" (see the exchange here).

"Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things," a teary-eyed Osbourne yelled at Underwood. By Friday, the 68-year-old was apologizing for her outburst, noting in a statement, "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over." On Friday, CBS announced it was launching an internal review of what had happened on The Talk, and on Sunday, the network announced it was canceling Monday and Tuesday's live shows, per Deadline. "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive, and respectful workplace," CBS said in its Friday statement. Underwood, meanwhile, appeared Friday on Steve Harvey's radio show and called her row with Osbourne a "blessing," adding it was "my day" to show viewers what people of color regularly go through, per USA Today. (Read more Sharon Osbourne stories.)