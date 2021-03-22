NYPD Cop's New Alleged Offense: Firing at Ocean

(Newser) – A New York City police officer who’s been arrested twice for alleged brutality was arrested again Sunday after police on Long Island say he fired a pistol into the Atlantic Ocean while off duty, per the AP. David Afanador, 39, was carrying a loaded pistol and three loaded high-capacity magazines when officers investigating a report of shots fired in Long Beach saw him walking off the beach with three other people around 6:50am Sunday, police said. Afanador was to be arraigned in Long Beach City Court on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, and possession of alcohol, which is banned at Ocean Beach Park. The officer was charged last year with putting a Black man in a banned chokehold while responding to a call at a Queens boardwalk.

Afanador, who’s been with the NYPD for more than 16 years, pleaded not guilty last June to strangulation and attempted aggravated strangulation charges after cellphone video showed him putting his arm around the man’s neck on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk. The NYPD suspended him without pay after that arrest and then placed him on restricted assignment. The trial is still pending, per the New York Post. He is not authorized to carry firearms, and an NYPD spokesperson said Afanador has again been suspended without pay. In 2016, Afanador was acquitted on charges he pistol-whipped a 16-year-old boy during a marijuana bust, breaking two of his teeth. The beating, seen on video, continued until the boy dropped to the ground and was handcuffed.