Trump: We Need to Hear 'Those Secret Words' From Iran

President Trump didn't spend much time on Iran in his State of the Union address, but he vowed that he will not allow the "world's No. 1 sponsor of terror" to have a nuclear weapon. The line drew one of the strongest positive responses from Democrats all night, reports the Washington Post. In discussing the ongoing talks, Trump said he hoped to strike a deal through diplomacy, but added, "We haven't heard those secret words: 'We will never have a nuclear weapon.'" However, the Wall Street Journal notes that earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said just that: "Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon."