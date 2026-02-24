Feds Accuse UCLA of Ignoring 'Grossly Antisemitic Acts'

The Justice Department has taken its clash with the University of California, Los Angeles, to court. In an 81-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, the Trump administration accuses UCLA of allowing widespread antisemitism that violated the civil rights of Jewish and Israeli employees, alleging the university "turned a blind eye to—and at times facilitated—grossly antisemitic acts and systematically ignored cries for help" from its "terrified" employees, the New York Times reports.

The lawsuit accuses UCLA of failing to prevent discriminatory and harassing conduct after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Bloomberg reports. It asks for unspecified damages for "aggrieved Jewish and Israeli UCLA employees" who faced a hostile work environment. The lawsuit accuses UCLA of violating its own policies by tolerating a 2024 protest encampment that allegedly included antisemitic signs and chants, reports the AP.

The case is part of a broader push by the Justice Department, which has also targeted the University of California system more broadly. Last year, the administration threatened to block research funding unless the California system paid a $1 billion fine over antisemitism allegations, but negotiations stalled and a judge later limited the administration's ability to block funding. Earlier this month, President Trump said his administration was demanding $1 billion from Harvard University over antisemitism allegations.