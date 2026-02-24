US  | 
UCLA

Feds Accuse UCLA of Ignoring 'Grossly Antisemitic Acts'

Lawsuit seeks damages for 'aggrieved Jewish and Israeli UCLA employees'
Posted Feb 24, 2026 4:56 PM CST
Feds Sue Over Alleged Antisemitism at UCLA
Demonstrators walk in an encampment on the UCLA campus after clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

The Justice Department has taken its clash with the University of California, Los Angeles, to court. In an 81-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, the Trump administration accuses UCLA of allowing widespread antisemitism that violated the civil rights of Jewish and Israeli employees, alleging the university "turned a blind eye to—and at times facilitated—grossly antisemitic acts and systematically ignored cries for help" from its "terrified" employees, the New York Times reports.

The lawsuit accuses UCLA of failing to prevent discriminatory and harassing conduct after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Bloomberg reports. It asks for unspecified damages for "aggrieved Jewish and Israeli UCLA employees" who faced a hostile work environment. The lawsuit accuses UCLA of violating its own policies by tolerating a 2024 protest encampment that allegedly included antisemitic signs and chants, reports the AP.

The case is part of a broader push by the Justice Department, which has also targeted the University of California system more broadly. Last year, the administration threatened to block research funding unless the California system paid a $1 billion fine over antisemitism allegations, but negotiations stalled and a judge later limited the administration's ability to block funding. Earlier this month, President Trump said his administration was demanding $1 billion from Harvard University over antisemitism allegations.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X