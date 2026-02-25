Rep. Ilhan Omar Shouts, 'You've Killed Americans'

One of the more divisive moments of President Trump's State of the Union came as he defended his administration's aggressive immigration tactics. "You've killed Americans!" shouted Democratic Rep. Ilhan Oman of Minnesota, where ICE agents fatally shot Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, reports the New York Times . Trump responded, "You should be ashamed of yourself." Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, seated next to Omar, shouted, "Shame on you for killing Americans," per the Washington Post . The president also asked lawmakers to stand if they supported a country that focused on US citizens over "illegal aliens," which resulted in Republicans on their feet and Democrats sitting motionless.

Later, when Trump boasted that he ended eight wars, Tlaib shouted, "It's a lie," adding later, "What are you talking about?" When the president spoke of Israel, she shouted, "It's a genocide!"

The president also criticized Minnesota's Somali community, notes NBC News. "The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception," Trump said, referring to a fraud scandal in the state. "Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the USA."