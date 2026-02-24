Two Missouri Deputies Are Fatally Shot

Two Missouri deputies are dead, as is their suspected shooter, after two separate incidents. The first took place on Monday afternoon, when authorities say 45-year-old Richard Bird fatally shot Christian County Deputy Gabriel Ramirez during a traffic stop near Highlandville, reports the Springfield News-Leader. A massive manhunt ensued, and police located the suspect's abandoned truck several miles south near Reed's Spring, per the AP.
When law enforcement advanced on the search area early Tuesday morning, authorities say Bird opened fire, killing a second Christian County deputy and wounding two other deputies, said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole. "It's probably the worst day in the history of the Christian County Sheriff's Office," said Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader. The two wounded deputies did not have life-threatening injuries.