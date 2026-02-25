Trump Shakes Hands With SCOTUS Justices

President hasn't been happy with John Roberts and others
Posted Feb 24, 2026 9:09 PM CST
Trump Shakes Hands With SCOTUS Justices
President Trump is greeted by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as he arrives on the House floor to give his State of the Union address Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

One of the more closely watched bits of etiquette related to the State of the Union address took place before President Trump began speaking. As he entered the House chamber, Trump shook hands and exchanged greetings with the four members of the Supreme Court in attendance: Chief Justice John Roberts, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Elena Kagan, reports the AP. The address came days after the court invalidated most of Trump's tariffs, and the president has repeatedly criticized and ridiculed the ruling and the justices who voted against him—particularly Barrett, one of his appointees. Of that group, only Kavanaugh voted in favor of the tariffs.

  • "The courteous but brief interaction on the House floor shows that Trump, ever sensitive to symbolic gestures, is still willing to show some respect to the members of the Supreme Court despite the anger he displayed Friday and in social media posts over the weekend," per Politico.
  • Before the speech, Trump said the court justices were "barely invited." And during the speech, he again criticized the "very unfortunate" tariffs ruling with the justices in his sight line, per the Guardian.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X