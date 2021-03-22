Combination of Drugs Killed Bobby Brown Jr.: Autopsy

(Newser)
The death of Bobby Brown Jr. was accidental, an autopsy report has concluded, attributing it to the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl." The Los Angeles County coroner's office released the report Monday, KCBS reports. The son of R&B singer Bobby Brown died at a Los Angeles home last November, per USA Today; his girlfriend found him unresponsive and called paramedics. Foul play was never suspected. The report cited a history of alcohol and drug use and said Brown, 28, had had tequila, three lines of cocaine and Percocet the night before he died. He was the son of Kim Ward. Like his father, Brown was pursuing a career in music. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family," his father said in a statement in November. "There are no words to explain the pain."