(Newser) – Sasha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel is nominated for two Oscars at next month's Academy Awards, but it's already a winner in a totally different category. Per Deadline, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan officially holds the title for film with the longest title ever nominated for an Oscar with 110 characters.

story continues below

Per Guinness World Records, the film took the honor from previous record holder Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes, which held the title since 1965 with 85 characters. The film did not win that year, a history Borat star Maria Bakalova is hoping not to repeat when they announce the winner for Best Supporting Actress April 15. The film is also gunning for a Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) trophy and Cohen himself is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Abbie Hoffman in last year's The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Read more Borat stories.)