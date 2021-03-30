 
X

Lifeguard Earnings Here May Have You Practicing Your Strokes

Highest-paid lifeguards in LA County earned almost 400K in 2019—more than top-earning NY cops
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 30, 2021 12:21 PM CDT

(Newser) – It pays well to be a lifeguard in Los Angeles County. According to Forbes, seven lifeguards made more than $300,000 in 2019, which was the most recent year for which data was available, while 82 lifeguards made more than $200,000. Thirty-one lifeguards made more than $50,000 in overtime pay, while three collected more than $100,000, per Forbes. Lifeguard Capt. Daniel Douglas pulled in the most in overtime pay with $131,493, plus $140,706 in base pay, $21,760 in "other pay," and $74,709 in benefits. That $368,668 in total compensation was enough for second best overall. Only Fernando Boiteux, the county's acting lifeguard division chief, earned more. He pulled in $391,971 in total compensation, with a $205,619 salary, $60,452 in perks, and benefits worth $125,900.

story continues below

Both lifeguards earned more than New York's two highest-earning police officers in 2018, who brought in $323,562 and $317,795, reports the New York Post. This follows lifeguard shortages across the country. As KXTV reported, California had trouble recruiting lifeguards in 2019 despite offering starting wages at $14.52, or 29% above the national average. The data showed just two of the 20 highest-earning lifeguards were women, per Forbes. Virginia Rupe, a captain, earned $281,230, while section chief Christine Linkletter earned $279,980. A third of Los Angeles County's 1,001 lifeguards are pool lifeguards, but they earn significantly less than beach lifeguards, who require more training. The highest-earning pool lifeguard made only $46,997 in 2019. (Read more lifeguard stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X