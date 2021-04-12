Matrix Actress: 40th Birthday Brought a Hollywood Reality

(Newser) – It's a well-known complaint in Hollywood that the industry views actresses much differently once they turn 40. Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss, now 53, says she didn't quite believe it until she herself reached the milestone. "Literally the day after my 40th birthday, I was reading a script that had come to me and I was talking to my manager about it," she recalled during a conservation on aging, per the Hollywood Reporter. "She was like, 'Oh, no, no, no, it's not that role [you're reading for], it's the grandmother." Moss, who recently reprised her Matrix role as Trinity for the upcoming Matrix 4, says that overnight, she "went from being a girl to the mother to beyond the mother."

The revelation came during a public forum arranged by fellow actress Justine Bateman, best known as Mallory in Family Ties, The 55-year-old has a new book out Face: One Square Foot of Skin in which she criticizes ubiquitous plastic surgery. "I’m just saying that we as a society somehow leapfrogged from 'Wow, that plastic surgery is so extreme' to 'When are you getting your plastic surgery? Is it going to be at 20, or is it going to be at 40?'" she tells Vanity Fair. "It’s almost your duty now as a female to start cutting up your face. How did this thinking become so set in our society? How about just saying no?" (Read more Carrie-Anne Moss stories.)