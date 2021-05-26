Daybell, Vallow Charged With Killing 2 Kids

(Newser) – Lori Vallow and husband Chad Daybell have been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of Vallow's two children, whose bodies were found on Daybell's Idaho property almost a year ago. Vallow and Daybell were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and grand theft by deception in the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Fox reports. Daybell has also been charged with first-degree murder—and Vallow with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder—in the death of Tammy Daybell, Daybell's former wife. She was found dead weeks before Vallow and Daybell were married in Nov. 2019. Investigators say the children were last seen alive in September that year.

Daybell—a former gravedigger who has published numerous "end times" books—and Vallow already faced felony charges related to the concealment and destruction of evidence. They are being held in separate county jails with bond set at $1 million each. Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said Tuesday that local, state, and federal investigators had " worked tirelessly for nearly a year and a half" to gather evidence and due to COVID restrictions, had only recently been able to present it to a grand jury, NBC reports. Prosecutors did not disclose whether they will seek the death penalty. The Idaho Statesman-Journal notes that the charges were announced on what would have JJ's ninth birthday. (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)