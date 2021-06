Slain Firefighter's Colleagues Support Daughter at Graduation

(Newser) –

The daughter of a California firefighter shot and killed on Tuesday graduated from high school only two days later. Joslyn Carlon walked across the stage to collect her diploma in her cap—and her father’s coat. Instead of her dad cheering when her name was called, 300 of his colleagues cheered instead, People reports. When she arrived at the ceremony, the Saugus High School senior walked between rows of her dad’s colleagues standing at attention, and was escorted into the venue by an LA County firefighter, per CNN