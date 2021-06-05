Slain Firefighter's Colleagues Support Daughter at Graduation

(Newser)
The daughter of a California firefighter shot and killed
on Tuesday graduated from high school only two days later. Joslyn Carlon walked across the stage to collect her diploma in her cap—and her father’s coat. Instead of her dad cheering when her name was called, 300 of his colleagues cheered instead, People
reports. When she arrived at the ceremony, the Saugus High School senior walked between rows of her dad’s colleagues standing at attention, and was escorted into the venue by an LA County firefighter, per CNN
Tory Carlon was killed and another colleague injured in the shooting when an off-duty firefighter returned to work and confronted the people there, authorities say. The shooter then set fire to his own home before fatally shooting himself. The loss of Joslyn’s dad was not the only tragedy Saugus High’s class of 2021 faced—they endured a shooting at their school
in 2019, losing three classmates including the shooter. (The shooting at the fire station was blamed on a "workplace beef."
