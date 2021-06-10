Man Rescued From Vineyard Fan After 2 Days

(Newser) – Police in northern California say they rescued a man who had been trapped inside a large fan at a vineyard for two days—but they have no idea what he was doing in there. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle found the man after noticing a hat on a piece of farming equipment, the Press Democrat reports. "When interviewed, the man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "After a thorough investigation which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery."

The 38-year-old Santa Rosa man was removed from the fan, which is used to circulate air across grapes to stop them freezing in colder months, by firefighters. The sheriff's office says the man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the AP reports. He will face charges of trespassing and drug possession, along with probation violations. "Lucky for this guy the citizen called in to report his vehicle, otherwise this story ends with a far more tragic outcome," the sheriff's office said. (Read more California stories.)