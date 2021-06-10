Famed Coach's Son Says He Was Among Abuse Victims

(Newser) – A son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by a campus doctor, and he will speak publicly about the abuse along with two players who also were victims in the 1970s and '80s, lawyers said Wednesday. Matt Schembechler, Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson are expected to discuss the abuse during a news conference Thursday. Their accusations come a month after a report from the WilmerHale law firm commissioned by the university said Bo Schembechler and other officials were aware of complaints about Dr. Robert Anderson, though he remained at the school for decades, the AP reports.

"Matt Schembechler will set the record straight regarding his own abuse by Dr. Anderson and his father’s failure to protect him and other athletes," attorney Mick Grewal said in a written statement. The report found that Bo Schembechler, who died in 2006, was told by a player that Anderson had fondled him during an exam and that the coach told the player to “toughen up." That player was Kwiatkowski, an offensive lineman from 1977-79, who was abused four times, attorney Jon Marko said. Schembechler is a revered figure in Ann Arbor, where his statue stands outside a football building named for him. The number of Anderson's victims could exceed 800, according to court filings. The report detailed many missed opportunities to stop Anderson, who spent 37 years on campus. He died in 2008.