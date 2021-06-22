Court Records: Spears 'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of'

(Newser) – Britney Spears will address her 13-year-long conservatorship arrangement in a rare court appearance Wednesday—and court records obtained by the New York Times show that she has been pushing back against the arrangement for a long time. The records show that the 39-year-old singer sought to replace father Jamie Spears as conservator as early as 2014, citing what Samuel D. Ingham III, her court-appointed lawyer, called a "shopping list" of grievances, including his drinking. In a 2016 report, a court investigator said Spears "feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her" and wanted to end the arrangement as soon as possible. The investigator said Spears felt the system had "too, too much" control and said she was "sick of being taken advantage of."

Spears complained that her father was "obsessed" with her and sought to control everything from who she made friends with to the color of her kitchen cabinets, records state. Jamie Spears first took control of his formerly estranged daughter's affairs after she was hospitalized in 2008 following months of erratic behavior. According to court records, Spears complained that while she was earning millions from concerts and records, she was limited to an allowance of $2,000 a week. Her father, meanwhile, received a percentage of deals including her Las Vegas residency on top of his $16,000 monthly salary as conservator. Court records show that in 2019, Spears said she had been forced to perform while sick and was pushed into a mental health facility as punishment for making an objection during a rehearsal. Spears has not yet, however, exercised her right to file a petition seeking an end to the conservatorship, Pitchfork notes. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)