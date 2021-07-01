(Newser) – Rescue work at the collapsed Florida condo came to a halt on Thursday amid fears that another collapse is imminent. There was no immediate word on how long the delay might last. The Miami Herald reports that search and rescue teams began hearing ominous sounds overnight from the section of the Champlain Towers South building that was still standing. Work stopped about 2am and hasn't resumed, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, per the AP. The pause comes as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit the site later Thursday. The death toll stands at 18, with 145 people missing.

"What we know is that the columns on the east side of the building are kind of, of concern, not compromised, but just right now of concern," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah told families of the missing on Wednesday. "Hypothetically, worst-case scenario: If these columns are truly really bad, we are worried they could collapse right back into the parking garage." (Most condo board members quit in 2019 amid a dispute over the scope of and cost of structural repairs.)