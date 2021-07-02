Likely Motive Revealed in Borderline Mass Shooting

(Newser) – The gunman who shot up a Southern California bar and grill in 2018, leaving a dozen people dead, hated college students, police say. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office released an extensive report on the shooting at Thousand Oaks' Borderline Bar & Grill Wednesday revealing a possible motive of Ian David Long, who killed 11 patrons and himself. (He also shot a police officer who was ultimately killed by friendly fire in the chaos.) Long, a Marine Corps veteran, attended California State University, Northridge, after completing his military service, and the report says he felt his fellow students disrespected him due to his service, NBC News reports.

story continues below

Long, the report says, came to believe college students "were entitled, liberal civilians who literally had no knowledge, understanding or comprehension of what he had experienced in war," and that they should be "wiped off the map." He also felt disdain toward civilians in general, the AP reports. Borderline, a bar known for country music and dancing, was hosting a "Country College Night" when Long committed the mass shooting, and seven of those killed were college students. Authorities say Long visited the establishment five times in less than a year prior to the shooting, and likely knew the bar and dance floor would be crowded with college students at the time. (Read more Borderline shooting stories.)