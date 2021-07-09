Suspect in Golf Course Triple Murder Now in Custody

(Newser) – A man accused of killing three people at a metro Atlanta golf club was arrested on unrelated charges hours after the Saturday homicides and released on bail Tuesday, police say. Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said Thursday evening that Atlanta man Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested again Thursday and charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Police have released few details of the killings, but they believe golf pro Bryan Siller, a Pinetree County Club employee, was killed because he witnessed a crime taking place. Siller was shot after checking on a report that a vehicle had driven onto the course.

The other two victims have been identified as California man Henry Valdez, 46, and 76-year-old Kansas resident Paul Pierson, NBC reports. Their bodies were found in the bed of Pierson's pickup truck, which had been driven onto the course's 10th hole. Investigators believe all three men were killed in the same area. Police say Rhoden was arrested hours after the killings on charges including DUI and false identification. Cox declined to say Thursday whether Rhoden had been identified as a suspect by the time he bonded out of the DeKalb County Jail. He also declined to say what may have led to the killings. WSB-TV reports that Rhoden is an "up-and-coming rapper who goes by the name of B-Rod." (Read more Georgia stories.)