Valerie Bertinelli's Reaction to Troll is Priceless, Powerful

(Newser) – Aging in front of a camera can be hard on an actor. Images of, say, Eddie Van Halen’s bride or the very young star of One Day at a Time star remain perpetually adorable, while the actual three-dimensional human Valerie Bertinelli grew up, tried new roles, wrote a couple books, taught a few people how to cook, turned 61, and maybe put on a few pounds along the way. Bertinelli, a Food Network star among other things, was doing her job and looking through some of her recipes online when she saw a comment telling her she needed to lose weight, People reports. “You’re not being helpful,” she said in an emotional Instagram video. “Because, see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day, and I don’t have mirrors so I don’t see what’s become of me,” Bertinelli said, not without a little sarcasm.

Bertinelli has written about her struggles with food. And she recently lost ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, father to her son, Wolfgang—and in the video said that if she noticed someone had put on some weight, her “first thought is, ‘That person is obviously going through some things.’” She asked for compassion, and captioned the video, “Aren’t we tired of body shaming women, yet?” The outpouring of love in response suggests that plenty of people are, including her Hungry costar Demi Lovato. Lovato commented, "I love you. You said it yourself, you’re already enough,” CNN reports. Hours later, she thanked everyone for their kind comments in another Instagram video. “There is so much kindness out there. I certainly do not feel so alone anymore,” she said. (Read more Valerie Bertinelli stories.)