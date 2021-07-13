Man Told 'Hit Man' to Paint 'Black Lives Matter' at Murder Scene

(Newser) – A Florida man wanted his ex-girlfriend and two other people killed—and he told the "hit man" he hired to link the murders to Black Lives Matter. Daniel Slater, 51, had actually been dealing with an undercover FBI agent, the Washington Post reports. The Jupiter resident pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire plot as part of a plea deal last week and is expected to receive the maximum 10-year sentence. Prosecutors said Slater blamed his ex-girlfriend's sister and brother-in-law for the end of the relationship and he told an associate that he wanted him to shoot the pair and spray paint "Black Lives Matter" on the home to throw police off the trail. As for the ex-girlfriend, Slater said he wanted someone to throw acid in her face and knock her teeth out before killing her.

The associate—an FBI informant who wore a wire during his conversations with Slater—connected Slater with the undercover agent. Prosecutors said Slater gave the agent $200 and "some drugs" as a down payment in June 2020, reports the Sun Sentinel. He was indicted days later. The FBI started investigating Slater after the death of a woman linked to the plot, Complex reports. Brianne Slabaugh, 26, was found dead in Everglades National Park in February last year from what the medical examiner ruled was an accidental heroin and cocaine overdose. Weeks before her death, she told police that Slater had recruited her to kidnap and kill "several people associated with his ex-girlfriend." He has not been charged in connection with her death. (Read more Florida stories.)