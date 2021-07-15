Gillian Anderson 'Cancels' Bras

(Newser) – During a recent Instagram Live, Gillian Anderson made a big reveal: She no longer wears bras. The X-Files and The Crown star explained, per BuzzFeed, that the garments are simply too "[expletive deleted] uncomfortable." She added, "I don’t care if my breasts reach my belly button." To say the announcement was getting a bit of attention would be an understatement. Reactions on Twitter included many lauding her for finally doing what many women would like to do and "canceling" bras. "F-R-E-E-D-O-M-!" read one tweet. Another dubbed Anderson "queen." "I know you think Gillian Anderson couldn't get more prefect but she can and has," declared yet another.

At the Independent, Nicky Clark notes that reaction was "massively positive," and she herself thanks Anderson for releasing women from "the scourge of bras." And at Scary Mommy, Erica Gerald Mason is totally "here for it," she writes, calling the actress a "badass" and her disavowal of bras "so relatable." But at the Mercury News, Martha Ross notes that while Anderson seems to be going along with the bra industry's party line that wearing the garments will stop breasts from sagging, a recent study found there's no consensus on whether that's actually true. Some experts say certain breasts (larger ones, for example) are going to sag no matter what, bra or no bra. (Read more Gillian Anderson stories.)