Canada: Here's When US Tourists Can Return

(Newser) – Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated US citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada, the AP reports. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, who said he spoke with US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, said the US has not yet indicated any plan to change current restrictions at the land border. Canadians are able to fly into the United States with a negative COVID-19 test. In the early days of the pandemic, the US and Canadian governments closed the more than 5,500-mile border to nonessential traffic.

Reopening to the US first is a "recognition of our unique bond, especially between border communities," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Asked if the US would reciprocate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "We are continuing to review our travel restrictions. Any decisions about resuming travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts ... I wouldn’t look at it through a reciprocal intention." Canadian officials also announced that children who aren't vaccinated but are travelling with vaccinated parents won't have to quarantine, but will have to avoid group activities including schools and daycare centers. Canada now leads G20 countries in vaccination rates, with approximately 80% of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and over 50% of those eligible fully vaccinated.