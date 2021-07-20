 
The Best Airlines, Ranked

Qatar is No. 1, while United is only American airline to crack the top 10
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2021 9:10 AM CDT

(Newser) – The site AirlineRatings is out with its annual ranking of the world's airlines, and a new champ has been crowned after a year upended by the pandemic. Qatar Airways comes in at No. 1, while United is the only American airline (No. 8) to make the top 10. This year, COVID responses were added to the usual mix of passenger reviews, age of planes, flight offerings, etc., reports CNN. The top 10:

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Air New Zealand
  3. Singapore Airlines
  4. Qantas
  5. Emirates
  6. Cathay Pacific
  7. Virgin Atlantic
  8. United Airlines
  9. EVA Air
  10. British Airways

Other highlights:

  • US carriers fared better in the rankings from 10 to 20, with Hawaiian Airlines (16), Alaska Airlines (17), and Delta (19) making the cut.
  • Southwest was named the best budget carrier in the Americas.
  • Other honors include best first class (Singapore Airlines), best cabin crew (Virgin Australia), and best airport lounges (Qantas).
  • Head here for the full rankings and other details.
(Read more air travel stories.)

