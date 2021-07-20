The Best Airlines, Ranked

(Newser) – The site AirlineRatings is out with its annual ranking of the world's airlines, and a new champ has been crowned after a year upended by the pandemic. Qatar Airways comes in at No. 1, while United is the only American airline (No. 8) to make the top 10. This year, COVID responses were added to the usual mix of passenger reviews, age of planes, flight offerings, etc., reports CNN. The top 10:

Qatar Airways Air New Zealand Singapore Airlines Qantas Emirates Cathay Pacific Virgin Atlantic United Airlines EVA Air British Airways

Other highlights: