Good News for Britney Spears, Bad News for Her Ex-Husband

Britney Spears won't be charged over a confrontation with her housekeeper last month. Authorities say there was "insufficient evidence" that any crime actually took place, with the housekeeper not injured and the phone, which the woman says Spears slapped out of her hand during an argument about the singer's dogs, not significantly damaged. "If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears, it would not have been pursued or covered at all," Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart says, per NBC News.

“Anyone can make an accusation, but this should never have made it this far, and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing," he continues. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department had investigated the alleged battery after the housekeeper, who no longer works for Spears, reported it, then forwarded the findings to the county DA's office, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, who was married to the pop star for 55 hours back in 2004 after a Las Vegas wedding before their brief union was annulled, was arrested Sunday at the Nashville airport, USA Today reports. It's not clear what happened, but he faces a misdemeanor charge of attempted air security violation (Read more Britney Spears stories.)