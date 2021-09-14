Fox Is Reviving Canceled Cops

(Newser) – Fox News Media is reviving the long-running TV series Cops for its Fox Nation streaming service as part of a pitch to entice police, firefighters, and other first responders to sign up for the service, reports the AP. Fox Nation will debut four episodes of the show's 33rd season on Oct. 1, with additional episodes to appear weekly on Friday nights. The series, which once appeared on the Fox broadcast network but moved to the Paramount cable network, was canceled in the wake of the George Floyd killing. The documentary-style program with the "Bad Boys" theme song showed a succession of arrests, but it received criticism through the years for celebrating questionable police tactics and reinforcing racial stereotypes.

story continues below

All police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians are being offered a free one-year subscription to Fox Nation. Fox said it's donating up to $50,000 to Answer the Call, an organization that supports the families of New York City first responders killed in the line of duty. Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, says in a release that Cops is "one of the most iconic brands on television, with an incredibly passionate fan base." He notes that Fox Nation wanted "to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe." The website is also premiering other programming specifically designed to appeal to first responders, including Protect and Serve, a series that highlights good deeds by police officers.