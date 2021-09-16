Grand Canyon Search for Missing Man Turns Up 2 Bodies

(Newser) – Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer: the remains of another person. They are believed to be those of Scott Walsh, who was last seen stepping off a shuttle bus at the park's South Rim in 2015, per the AP. The clothing had blended in with the surroundings, and the body was positioned in a way that made it almost undetectable, park spokeswoman Joelle Baird said Wednesday. "It happens every once in a while here during searches that we end up finding people we weren't expecting."

story continues below

Crews had been looking for Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, a Hungarian national who lived in Hong Kong. He was reported missing to police in Las Vegas in late July while traveling in the Southwest. The car he was driving was located in a Grand Canyon parking lot in mid-August and his body was found a few days later—about 430 feet below the canyon's rim at Yavapai Point. Authorities determined Berczi-Tomscanyi died from a fall but are still investigating what led up to it. The other body was spotted during an aerial search for Berczi-Tomscanyi. It was found about 600 feet below the Pipe Creek overlook and about 3 miles from where Walsh's day pack was found in 2015, Baird said.

Walsh wasn't reported to the park as missing in 2015. His last known residence was in Ecuador. Park officials believe it's him because the day pack had prescriptions with his name on them, and a jacket found with the remains had a driver's license issued to Walsh out of Brooklyn. He was 56 years old. The park hasn't been able to locate any immediate family but has talked with friends of Walsh. The Coconino County medical examiner's office is working to confirm the identity of the skeletal remains, which might require DNA testing. (Read more Grand Canyon stories.)