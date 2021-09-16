(Newser) – Piers Morgan has found a new job following his explosive departure from Good Morning Britain. The political pundit is joining News Corp. and Fox News Media in a partnership that will see him host a new weeknight show to air in the US, UK, and Australia in 2022. He'll also write two weekly columns for the New York Post and the Sun, and a follow-up to his 2020 book Wake Up for HarperColllins, per Fox News.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to News Corp., which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago," Morgan said, per the Hill, touting Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch as "a constant and fearless champion of free speech." He added, per Fox: "I'm going home." This comes weeks after Morgan touted a "victory for free speech" in response to a media watchdog report that found the former Good Morning Britain host hadn't violated broadcast standards when he spoke out on ITV against Meghan Markle's comments to Oprah Winfrey.

He specifically doubted her claim that she was suicidal. His comments triggered some 57,000 complaints, including one from the Duchess of Sussex herself. Morgan parted ways with ITV almost immediately after the March comments. Since then, he's made headlines for his criticism of US gymnast Simone Biles. More recently, he accused Nicki Minaj, "one of the rudest little madams I've ever met," of "peddling lies" about COVID-19 vaccines, prompting the rapper to label him a "clown" and a "stupid piece of s---," reports the Independent.

"Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire," Murdoch said, per Fox. He "says what people are thinking and feeling." Morgan said he hopes his new London-based show will be "a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged." It will air on Fox Nation in the US, on talkTV in the UK, and on Sky News in Australia. (Fox Nation will first revive an "iconic" brand.)