Amy Schumer No Longer Has a Uterus or an Appendix

(Newser) – Amy Schumer is the latest celebrity to go public with her endometriosis battle. In an Instagram post over the weekend captioned, "If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis," the comedian revealed she'd had her uterus and appendix removed due to the condition. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it," she says in an accompanying video, per MSN. In a Monday update, she added, "I’m feeling really hopeful, and I’m really glad that I did it. I think it’s going to change my life, so that’s the update."

She said that while a significant number of women have endometriosis, many have never heard of it. "Woman are made to feel like they are just supposed to 'tough it out' but that is b-------," she writes in the caption. "We have a right to live pain free." The condition is one in which tissue that typically is found in the uterus starts to grow in other parts of the body, causing pelvic pain, USA Today reports. Schumer was also open about her struggles with infertility following the 2019 birth of her son. (Lena Dunham had a total hysterectomy after years of battling endometriosis.)