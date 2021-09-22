Theranos Patient Who Was 'Surprised, Sad' Testifies

(Newser) – After receiving two blood test results from Theranos indicating she might be miscarrying, Brittany Gould discussed options for terminating the pregnancy with a nurse practitioner. But the test results were wrong, and Gould, who testified Tuesday at the criminal trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, ended up delivering a healthy baby. Gould is the first patient to testify at the trial, the Wall Street Journal reports, and the NP she discussed her inaccurate results with also took the stand. While the judge in the case had limited the scope of patient testimony to the facts and any financial harm, not emotional harm, the NP did briefly discuss Gould's emotions, saying she expressed "surprise, sadness" upon hearing about the test results that turned out to be incorrect.

story continues below

During the three weeks of testimony so far, three former Theranos employees have also taken the stand in Holmes' trial on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, including a chemist who quit in 2013 over her belief that the "finger prick" blood test tech was not yet ready to be rolled out. In total, 11 patients are expected to be called to testify, the San Jose Mercury News reports. The NP testified Tuesday that after resulting the inaccurate results from Gould's Theranos blood tests to the company, one of them was sent back corrected, but the numbers still didn't make sense. A letter from Theranos, signed by Holmes' brother, who worked for the company, was also sent; it referred to such errors as "extremely rare." The NP said she had a hard time trusting Theranos after that. (Read more Elizabeth Holmes stories.)